ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $546.47 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.70 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.16 and its 200-day moving average is $526.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.