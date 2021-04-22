Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

