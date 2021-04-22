SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.