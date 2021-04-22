Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$33.68 during trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

