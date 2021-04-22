Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 381,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,478. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

