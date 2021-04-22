Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.45.

NYSE SHAK opened at $109.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -162.71, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

