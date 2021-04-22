Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

SHLX stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.