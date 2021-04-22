Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.71. 10,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,244,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

