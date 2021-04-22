Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 10,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,244,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.