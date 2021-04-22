Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 939 ($12.27) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 755 ($9.86) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 707.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

