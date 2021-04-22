Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $553.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

