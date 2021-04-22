Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.40

Sigma Capital Group plc (LON:SGM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.40 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 2,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92.

About Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

