Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.56. 36,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

