Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $27,471.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

