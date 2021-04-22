Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Sika stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Sika has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

