Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

