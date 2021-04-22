Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

SKX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 2,650,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.