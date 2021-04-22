Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 152 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.