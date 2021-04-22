Sky Investment Group LLC Has $991,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,696,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 258,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

NYSE:T traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

