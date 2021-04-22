Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 359,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

