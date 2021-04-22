SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

