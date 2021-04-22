SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. The company has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

