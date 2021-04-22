SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

