SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $744.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $670.45 and a 200 day moving average of $642.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

