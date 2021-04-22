SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 43823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Get SLM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.