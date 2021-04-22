SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

