Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,766.86 ($23.08).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN stock opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.15) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market cap of £12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,381.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,496.48.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.