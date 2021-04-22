Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 416,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

