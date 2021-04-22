Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

SOLVY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

