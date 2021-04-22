Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

