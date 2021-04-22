Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $61.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

