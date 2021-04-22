Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

