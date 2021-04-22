Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

