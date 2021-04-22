SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Head-To-Head Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPAR Group and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.14 $2.42 million N/A N/A PFSweb $294.02 million 0.50 -$2.17 million $0.05 145.60

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92% PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27%

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.