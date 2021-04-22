SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,036,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $31,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after buying an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,784,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$30.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,072. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

