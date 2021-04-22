Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $41.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

