Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

