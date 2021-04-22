Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

