Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.06.

SPLK stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 88.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

