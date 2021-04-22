Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 987.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $261.71 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

