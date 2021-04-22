SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of SPX worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

