SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 29,982 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

