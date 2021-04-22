Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of DHI Group worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

