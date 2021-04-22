Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $175.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.