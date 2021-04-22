Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 124,614 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,555 shares of company stock valued at $586,766. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.