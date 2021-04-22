SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

SQZ opened at $12.69 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

