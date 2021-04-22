STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 4.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

