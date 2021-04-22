Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $206.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

