State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,581,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

