State Street Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. State Street has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

